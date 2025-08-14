Actor Digangana Suryavanshi adds ‘MBA graduate’ to her list of achievements: It's a dream fulfilled

Actor Digangana Suryavanshi recently took to Instagram to share a milestone beyond the world of lights and cameras as she earned her Master’s in Business Administration. “Yes, I am an MBA now. It’s a dream that was officially fulfilled in July this year,” she says, beaming with pride. Actor Digangana Suryavanshi

For the actor, known for her popular shows such as Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, the degree was about more than just adding another qualification. “It was more about the process of being a part of the real academic world. The eagerness to know facts and constantly attain knowledge from wherever I get it has always been with me,” she says. Completing her master’s, she adds, was a long-held goal and a promise to her parents. “It was always on my mind to conclude my formal education, as that was also what my parents wanted me to do,” says the actor.

While she believes education should be pursued whenever possible, Digangana admits she’s far from a textbook student. “I don’t study with a fixed routine and prefer self-studies. In fact, I study only when examinations are around the corner, but wholeheartedly,” she laughs.

This flexible approach meant taking a break after her first two semesters to fulfil work commitments before resuming her final year with full focus.

She chose to pursue her MBA in finance at SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute, a deliberate challenge: “I’m terrible with numbers, and I picked finance because I thought, if I’m going to do a course, I might as well learn something I find difficult.”

The actor views her MBA as a stepping stone towards future entrepreneurial ventures. “Yes, there are a few startup options I am looking at, along with acting. This course will surely help me there and reduce my dependency on others,” she shares.

Academics, however, aren’t pulling her away from the screen. “Now that I’m done with my course, I will soon start shooting for a bilingual film. I also await the release of two Telugu action films and one in Tamil. Plus, I have a Hindi web series, Showstoppers, set to stream this year,” says Digangana, adding that she’s in no rush to return to mainstream television.