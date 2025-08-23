Actor Divya Dutta on her Telugu debut with OTT series Mayasabha: It’s always great to expand your horizons

Taking up a project in an unfamiliar language can be daunting, but Divya Dutta is happy that she made the leap. “It’s always great to expand your horizons and explore something new in a different territory,” says the actor who recently made her Telugu debut with the OTT show Mayasabha. Divya Dutta made her Telugu debut with OTT series Mayasabha where she plays a powerful politician Iravati Basu

Now on the receiving end of appreciation for her role, Divya tells us, “I’d love to have more regional outings; I am hoping more such projects come my way soon. People are saying that it’s a blockbuster and I am flooded with messages.”

The 47-year-old admits to feeling apprehensive but explains that she soon felt right at home: “My character mostly speaks English, but I was able to catch the tone, body language and expression. I’d even mug up lines when needed, and it was manageable.”

However, the sensibilities on set weren’t dependent on whether everyone spoke the same language. “They treated me so well; not once did I feel like I was shooting in the South for the first time,” Divya muses, adding, “I had a lot of liberty to add my own nuances. The writers and makers poured a lot into this project; that’s probably why audiences connect with the story. Even if they show something grand it will be blended with emotions. They shot this OTT series like a feature film and kept it very rooted to their culture and emotions.”

Talking about her character Iravati Basu, “She’s an intelligent politician who knows how to play the power game well.” However, she shies away from terming her turn as a negative role, preferring to describe her character as “multi-coloured.”

She continues, “Now we rarely have dark characters. I did play one such role in Chalk and Duster (2015), but my other projects, be it Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017) or Dhakad (2018), had characters who were different shades of grey.”

She has completed multiple projects. “I have done a series that I shot in Lucknow, two films with Manoj Vajpayee, a film with Jimmy Sheirgill by a Bengali director and Echoes of Valour with Neeraj Kabi which will be premiered at the Venice International Film Festival.”