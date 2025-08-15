Independence Day 2025| Pankaj Tripathi, Divya Dutta and others share favourite patriotic melodies

India's 79th Independence Day celebrations today are incomplete without music, expressing our love for the nation. While several songs have been written and sung about the glory of the country's victory against British rule, celebrities share their favourite musical memory associated Independence Day. Bollywood celebrities share their favourite patriotic song.

From Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo by Lata Mangeshkar, to Vande Mataram by AR Rahman, some of the classics continue to a hit amongst Indians. Here's a look at the stars' favourite melodies.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi calls Lata Mangeshkar's Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo his favourite.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi shares with us, "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by Kavi Pradeep, has been a part of my life since childhood and holds a deeply special place in my heart till date — as it does for every Indian. The moment someone mentions a song for Independence Day, this is the very first one that comes to my mind.

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta calls Shaheed movie's song her favorite.

For actor Divya Dutta, her all time favourite “has to be Ae Watan Humko Teri Kasam...from Manoj Kumar’s Shaheed. It still gives me goosebumps as it used to be in school.”

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra's shares the love for patriotic songs with her mother Shivani Kumra.

Sharing how she and her mother Shivani Kumra are both very patriotic people, Aahana Kumra says, “Ae mere Watan Ke logon is my favourite song because my mother is a cop and she always listens to this and starts crying. I also get emotional but my mom always cries. She is very patriotic and loves India the most.”

Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav recalls listing AR Rahman sing live at Gateway of India.

Actor Adarsh Gourav, his favourite patriotic song also has a connection with his love for acting. He says, “I love the song Vande Mataram and my fondest memory is him singing Vande Mataram by ar Rahman at the gateway of India. That was the day I was asked if I wanted to act.”

Rithvik Dhanjani

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani recalls Independence day celebration during his school days.

Sharing an important memory from his childhood, actor Rithivik Dhanjani says, “My favourite patriotic song of all times is Vande Mataram by AR Rahman and the only one memory that comes to my mind is when I was in 9th grade in Dubai and we had this 15th August sort of a parade and they made us perform on that song. I used to dance a little back then and I performed on that song. Even now every single time I hear this song I get goosebumps and that is why it is going to be my forever favourite Independence day song.”