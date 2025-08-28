Actor Eijaz Khan: At 50, the best of my life could still be ahead

Turning 50 can feel like a pause button. But for Eijaz Khan, it’s a chance to hit play again. The actor, who celebrates his birthday today, says that hitting the milestone feels like “a mix of pressure and no pressure”. Eijaz Khan

“A big revelation I’ve had lately is that once you turn fifty, the bulk of your life is likely behind you. I’m okay with this, however, because the best of my time could still be ahead,” he tells us, adding that he now chooses to stay away from people who “don’t add value” to his life.

This year, he’s also marking another milestone, his first Umrah. “It has been on my mind for the longest time. It will be the biggest milestone of my life for sure,” he says.

Eijaz, seen in films such as Jawan (2023) and Dhoom Dhaam, and web series Adrishyam, recalls birthdays in his childhood being modest. “Somehow birthdays have never been a big deal for me. My dad would be working, my mum wasn’t there, so celebrations were haphazard,” he remembers. But now, he enjoys the freedom to celebrate as he pleases: “At this point, it’s completely on me. I can sit and eat home-cooked food made by my dad, go for a drive, or even have a working birthday.”

Reflecting on his career, Eijaz feels grateful for the opportunity to embrace every medium. “Television was a different ball game. Then films happened, and I adapted. I was among those who were a part of OTT when it had just started to limp, with City of Dreams (2019), followed by reality shows,” shares the actor, who will next be seen in 120 Bahadur alongside Farhan Akhtar.

The future, he insists, is about working more. “It’s going to be more challenging, but you’ll see me constantly busy. I’ll even take up something good on TV after all these years,” he signs off.