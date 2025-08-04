Actor Meghna Naidu undergoes toe surgery, warns: Delaying any health issue can lead to serious consequences

Actor Meghna E Naidu recently underwent toe surgery after developing an infection from an injury. The 44-year-old, who took to Instagram on Sunday to share an update about her condition, says, "Delaying any health issue over a period of time can lead to serious consequences.” Actor Meghna Naidu

Talking to us, she shares, "I had a toe injury a while ago and initially I thought it was an ingrown nail and got it clipped." However, the pain worsened during her recent vacation with her husband, former tennis player Luis Miguel Reis.

She explains, "My fitness routine, where I try to complete ten to twenty thousand steps, put stress on my feet, eventually leading to pain in my leg. Moreover, being a beach person, I was in water for a longer period of time, which might have made it worse." Since the trip lasted a month, Meghna waited until she returned home to see a doctor. "I didn't want to see just any medico as I was extremely apprehensive about the treatment," she shares.

After arriving in Goa on July 30, Meghna immediately contacted her doctor. "I was told the infection had spread and a surgery was the only solution, which eventually took place after extensive tests," she says. For now, the actor is resting. She has been advised not to walk for two weeks and to avoid swimming for a month.

Meghna, who was last seen in the 2024 Marathi film Sur Lagu De, admits this break, is "in a way... good, since I relocated to Goa from Dubai and have been performing in live shows. I'll be taking a break till the end of the month." Eager to return to the screen, she adds, “I definitely want to make a comeback — whether with a film or maybe a television reality show."