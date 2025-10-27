Actor Neetu Chandra on Chhath: Celebrating poore dhoom-dham se and following all rituals

Chhath holds a special place in Neetu Chandra’s heart. The Patna-born actor returns home each year to take part in the rituals she cherishes, calling it her “annual homecoming.” Neetu Chandra

“Kuch bhi ho jaye aap mujhe Bihar mein payenge on Chhath, celebrating poore dhoom-dham se and following all rituals,” she shares, adding, “I love going to the ghats and ringing in the festivities on Sandhya Arghya, the third major day of the festival that focuses entirely on purification, hence the visits to the ghats.”

Neetu also tries to break the common perception that the festival is meant only for married women: “Chhath is for everybody… the four-day-long festivities are an ode to Nature. Mother Earth, suraj, nadi, pani, ped paudhe sabko puja jaata hain. Married or not married, ladka-ladki sab mana sakte hain, because we all owe so much to Nature.”

Recently, an old video produced by Neetu went viral once again after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared it on X to extend his wishes for the occasion. Talking about it, she says, “For the last six years my brother and I have been bringing out Chhath-centred videos... after the PM shared our first video, we started getting messages and praises from as far as America and Canada.”

For Neetu, this year’s celebrations look a little different. “My mother will not be celebrating the festival this year owing to ill health… but baki poora khandaan will do all the rituals, including indulging in the grand sattvic meal — parv ka khana — which has delicacies like Thekua, Rasiyaw (rice kheer), and more,” says the Icon Face by the Election Commission of Bihar.

​Furthermore, a Bhojpuri film backed by Neetu and directed by National Award-winning her brother, director Nitin Chandra—also titled Chhath—recently began streaming. The actor says the movie is a tribute from them to Chhathi maiya, “The film is for all those celebrating this festival and want a story related to the festivities.”