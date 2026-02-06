Actor Yesha Rughani gets engaged to director Narinder Singh: We don't want to wait for years to get hitched

Television actor Yesha Rughani took to Instagram to share her engagement news with director Narinder Singh. The couple met on the sets of her show Rab Se Hai Dua and surprised fans by revealing they got engaged in the first week of February. Actor Yesha Rughani and director Narinder Singh (Yesha Rughani/instagram)

Sharing her excitement, the actor reveals the symbolic timing of their relationship milestones. “I didn't realise that this February our lives would take a sweet 360-degree turn as we just decided to take a step forward,” she said.

She elaborates on their timeline: “It was December last year he proposed, and it was in January we decided to go for a traditional engagement done in the first week of February. It’s so heartening that it was in February 2024 we met on the shoot of my show without having even the slightest clue that someday we will be a couple. It’s in this same month we got engaged.”

The couple is keen to settle down quickly and may not wait long to get married. “We don't want to wait for years to get hitched, so maybe this year at the end we plan things. But one thing is sure that I learned that it takes a lot to prepare. As I was not shooting and Narinder was, I could look into the engagement preparations, but for the wedding I think it will take much longer.”

She was, however, sorted with her traditional look on the engagement day held in Rajkot, Gujarat. “Also for the engagement, I always had in my mind to wear my Nani’s saree and Dadi’s jewellery, so at least I was sorted there, but for the wedding, even bridal outfits will require much planning.”

The actor for now is busy being an entrepreneur before taking up her next television show.