Actor-director reunion in 2026: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan to Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj

Anurag Singh directed the duo of Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in two Punjabi films before, Punjab 19884 (2014) and Super Singh (2017). Now, the trio with a successful back record is reuniting in a Hindi film as the director takes over the reigns of Border 2, which stars Diljit and Sonam together once again and releases on Republic Day weekend.

There is a reason why people go with tried-and-tested formulas, as they are reliable and loved all over. Even Bollywood follows that pattern and this year marks many such reliable actor-director duos reuniting in films. Here's a dekko.

Mudassar Aziz and Rakul Preet Singh marked their first collaboration in the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi last year. This year, they come together again for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which pairs Rakul opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, and also stars Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi. The comedy is set to release in March this year.

Vishal Bhardwaj gave Shahid Kapoor one of his biggest hits with Kaminey in 2009. The duo followed it with another success in Haider (2014). They marked their hattrick with the 2017 film Rangoon. And now, the duo is coming together for the actioner O’Romeo which releases this February, and also features Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vikrant Massey.

One of the most iconic duos of Hindi cinema, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have given some of the biggest comedy gems including Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhaag (2006) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), among others. Now, the duo is reuniting not for one but possibly three films. While Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan release this year, they might also start work on Hera Pheri 3 soon.

Imtiaz Ali-Diljit Dosanjh Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh teamed up for the first time in Amar Singh Chamkila biopic, which not only got critical acclaim in India, but also internationally, including International Emmy Awards nominations for the film and the actor. Now, the duo is reuniting for a yet-untitled film which also stars Vedang Raina and Sharvari, slated to release later this year.

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh The husband-wife duo has not only worked together as co-stars but also as director-actor. Riteish Deshmukh co-starred and directed in Genelia Deshmukh’s comeback vehicle, the Marathi film Ved (2022), which was a critical and commercial success. As he gets back to the director’s chair for Raja Shivaji, Genelia also features in the film, along with producing it, marking their professional reunion. The film is eyeing a May release.