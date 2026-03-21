‘Don’t waste your time’: Actor-politician Ramya’s brutal review of Dhurandhar 2 goes viral

Ramya did not hold back as she questioned both the film’s content and its execution. She wrote, “Just watched Dhurandhar 2 and wow! What a masterclass in how to turn something promising into an endurance test. It’s like reading a textbook of the most boring subject with never-ending chapters and at some point, your brain just gives up and starts laughing out of sheer despair at the atrocity unfolding in front of you. If you really want to watch it, do yourself a favor—don’t waste your time or money in a theatre. This is strictly ‘pause, scroll phone, question life choices’ content—best consumed on a streaming platform where escape is just a click away.”

Even as Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its strong run in theatres, drawing praise from audiences and industry names like Ram Gopal Varma and Rakesh Roshan, not everyone is impressed. Kannada actor and former politician Ramya has emerged as one of the film’s sharpest critics, taking to X to share a scathing review that has quickly sparked debate online.

She further criticised the film’s technical aspects, adding, “Direction, dialogues, editing, background score, acting—all consistently subpar. It genuinely feels like no one told them there was a March 19 release deadline approaching. Or worse, they knew and still said, ‘haan perfect hai, bhej do.’ In Dhurandhar (Part 1), people were hooting, clapping, vibing. There was energy. There was engagement. This one—the audience was having none of it. You could feel the collective disappointment in the theatre.”

Taking aim at Ranveer Singh’s performance, she remarked, “Also, to everyone saying it’s Ranveer carrying the film—what exactly is he carrying? Because all I could see was his hair. In the first part, his hair had personality, presence, character. In this one, it’s just there. In the way. Of everything. Blocking scenes. Possibly eligible for a supporting role nomination.”

Violence and ‘jingoism’ under fire Ramya also flagged the film’s violence, writing, “And the violence!!! This isn’t a movie, it’s basically a visual handbook (one that absolutely should not exist) on how creatively violent you can get with literally any object lying around. Syringe? Used. Spanner? Used. Knives, spiked balls, machetes, reapers, chains, guns, bombs, bazookas, shutters—you name it, they’ve weaponized it.”

She added, “The director seems to be in a constant competition with himself: ‘How do I make the next scene more violent/comical than the last?’ And it just keeps escalating to the point where it stops being shocking and starts being hilarious. You chop off both legs, soak a torso in kerosene, and the guy is still delivering dialogues like he’s mid-TED Talk. Medical science, zindabad. Forget Oscar, Nobel Prize incoming.”

She concluded, “Long story short: Dhurandhar 2 is a HUGE disappointment. Snoozefest/comedy at best. If Part 1 made you cheer, this one will make you question why Dhurandhar 2, why? Ranveer, you’re better than this. Aditya Dhar—jingoism and propaganda is so passé. Get over it.”

Her remarks come amid a broader conversation around the film, which has also been labelled “propaganda” by a section of viewers.