Actor-singer Rishabh Tandon aka Faqeer passes away in Delhi, here's everything to know about him

The entertainment industry is mourning the untimely loss of actor and singer Rishabh Tandon, who passed away in Delhi on Wednesday, October 22, reportedly after suffering a heart attack. The musician had travelled from Mumbai to the capital to celebrate Diwali with his family.

Rishabh Tandon was a Mumbai-based singer, composer, and actor, best known by his stage name Faqeer. His Instagram bio reflected his deeply spiritual and artistic side — “A believer, possessed by the energies of Shiva … Singer | Composer | Actor.”

According to India Today, one of his former team members confirmed the news, saying the family and well-wishers are in complete shock. Furthermore, Rishabh’s family is currently in Delhi, awaiting the arrival of relatives to conduct the final rites. They have requested privacy during this difficult time.

He had acted in projects such as a digital musical series called Faqeer – Living Limitless and Rashna: The Ray of Light, both of which showcased his experimental approach to storytelling and music. Beyond his creative pursuits, Rishabh was also known for his compassion towards animals — he shared his home with several cats, dogs, and birds.

His personal life and marriage Over the years, Rishabh occasionally made headlines for his personal life. His name was once linked with actor Sara Khan after a photo of her wearing sindoor went viral, sparking rumours of marriage. However, Sara later denied the speculation, though reports suggested the two had shared a close relationship for some time.

Rishabh later married Olesya Nedobegova, who hails from Russia. In an interview with the Times of India, Rishabh had opened up about their relationship, sharing that Olesya worked as the line producer on one of his digital series in Uzbekistan. Their bond, he said, began in the most unexpected way.