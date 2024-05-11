Adah Sharma Birthday Special: Celebrating her most versatile performances, from Hasee Toh Phasee to The Kerala Story

The gorgeous and supremely talented Adah Sharma is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. Over the years, she has worked in several movies in different languages. Well, last year was exceptionally fruitful for her acting career. But there are many performances in her filmography that prove she was born to shine. So today, on her special day, let’s take a moment to celebrate some of her most versatile work right from her debut to her biggest blockbuster hit. Adah Sharma's most incredible work over the years

1920 (2008)

16 years ago, a 16-year-old Adah made her debut as an actor with Vikram Bhatt’s 1920. The film received mixed reviews but her performance as an innocent woman possessed by an evil spirit left a deep impact on the audience. In fact, a segment of fans believe 1920 was the first Bollywood film to give strong competition to Hollywood horror movies. Now that says a lot about Adah’s versatility. This is an underrated gem you must catch if you’re a fan of supernatural horror films

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

The highlight of this romantic comedy was Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s fresh pairing. But despite getting less screen time than her co-stars, Adah made her presence felt throughout. Each time she came onscreen she won us over as Karishma Solanki, a sassy and nagging actress engaged to Nikhil aka Sidharth. Adah was a total diva in the film and truly deserved appreciation for her work. Also special mention to her sizzling chemistry with Sidharth in Shake it Like Shammi

Commando series

Vidyut Jammwal is one of the most loved action stars of our country and matching up to him is no joke. But Adah was absolutely fabulous as Inspector Bhavna Reddy in Commando 2 (2017) as she fought by his side to capture a money launderer in the film. The two joined forces again in 2019 for Commando 3, this time to fight terrorism. Adah effortlessly shined in fight sequences, beautifully performed stunts and left us in awe of her chemistry with Vidyut. Her Hyderabadi accent also received praise from fans

The Kerala Story (2023)

This box office hit by Sudipto Sen needs no introduction. Adah convincingly portrayed the role of Shalini Unnikrishnan, a Hindu girl from Kerala who was coerced into converting to Islam before being manipulated to join the Islamic State. The film received mixed reviews with some calling it the reality while others referred to it as propaganda. But we can all agree that Adah’s performance was earnest and left a mark, proving that she can portray any character onscreen like a chameleon

Sunflower Season 2

The first season of Sunflower was a roller-coaster ride, that left us on a cliffhanger with its climax. Sunil Grover was exceptional in this web series. But we were not ready to witness pure magic in season 2 when Sunil aka Sonu meets Rosie, played by Adah. Her entry in this black comedy was unexpected and truly a pleasant surprise. This time, Adah blew us away with a never-before-seen, mysterious avatar. Her onscreen chemistry with Sunil deserves a standing ovation

Well, we wish Adah all the very best for her bright future as we eagerly wait for her next release. A very happy birthday to the star!