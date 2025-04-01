Adarsh Gourav on the reception to Superboys Of Malegaon: It's crazy to see the power…

Adarsh Gourav is revelling in the love that his latest release Superboys Of Malegaon has been receiving, and the actor calls the experience special. “Every day I get hundreds of messages on my Instagram and they're all so personal. It's crazy to see the power that cinema holds, and the effect that it has. That is exactly why I act,” Adarsh Gourav says. Adarsh Gourav(Photo: Instagram)

The film had a limited release, thus it also didn’t get big numbers in its box office collection. But the 31-year-old isn’t perturbed by it. “Box office numbers are like that ki agar ho jayein to sone pe suhaga hai. But I feel a sense of gratification when someone from across the world sends me a personal letter. It just speaks of the impact of the film. If we are not doing that, why are we even making films?” he questions.

Superboys of Malegaon did its round at international film festivals before having its Indian release. While Adarsh admits that the global appreciation does feel validating for him as an actor, bringing the film home does have its own charm. “People from all over the world of different ethnicities, they can try to understand what your culture means through films like these. But for people like us, when we watch a story like this, it reflects our own struggles, our own life, and our own journeys. It just feels very close to home and very personal. Watching the reception of people from across the world has its own charm, but the love back home, this is something else.”

Apart from the film’s success, Adarsh also has a Hollywood project with filmmaker Ridley Scott. He announced his Telugu debut recently too and a film Tu Yaa Main with debutante actor Shanaya Kapoor. Ask him if he feel it is turning out to be his year and he says, “I have no expectations from life in general. I just like to enjoy the work that I do and then try to forget about it and be excited about something else. I usually don't try to think about the future and how it is going to shape up or what's going to happen. There's not much point in doing that.”

But is there anything else that he is hoping to achieve too? “I sincerely hope I can work in Malayalam films as well, and for that, I have been trying to learn some Malayalam. I hope that something aligns, and I get to work on a cool Malayalam script, because those guys are absolutely killing it,” he ends.