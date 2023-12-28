Adipurush dialogues to Animal's misogyny, Here is a list of 6 biggest controversies of Bollywood in 2023

As we bid adieu to 2023, a year that stirred up several controversies and buzz within the Bollywood industry. We look at an year-ender package that delves into the most talked-about Bollywood controversies of the past twelve months. From Adipurush’s dialogues sparking debates to the actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s much talked about Koffee with Karan episode, here’s what kept the industry abuzz in the past year. Controversies of Bollywood

1. Adipurush dialogues

Despite being lauded as a grand retelling of the Ramayana epic, Om Raut’s high-budget project, Ramayana, turned out to be a box office disaster. The film faced criticism for subpar VFX, inadequate graphics, mediocre dialogues, and a lackluster plot, leading to disappointment among viewers anticipating the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer. Even though the filmmakers made some dialogue adjustments after Adipurush’s release, the movie still bore the brunt of extensive trolling.

2. OMG 2 certification

OMG 2 became embroiled in a certification controversy with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding 35 cuts, including transforming Akshay Kumar’s character from Lord Shiva to his messenger. Despite the filmmakers’ intention to secure a U/A certification for a broader audience, the film ultimately received an ‘A’ certificate, restricting viewership to those above 18. This triggered a debate on artistic freedom versus religious sensitivity, with some deeming the cuts excessive and others supporting the board’s cautious approach. Despite the controversy, the film was released in August 2023, albeit with limited accessibility.

3. Alia Bhatt lipstick statement

In a lipstick application tutorial, actor Alia Bhatt made a reference to her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor recalling their dating days. She mentioned, “When we used to go out at night, he (Ranbir Kapoor) is like wipe that off because he loves the natural color of my lips.” Concluding that this was why she only left a tint by wiping off her lipstick with her fingers, Alia’s statement led to public labeling of Ranbir as controlling, with many saying that the actor is toxic.

4. The Animal debate

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal became the center of controversy towards the end of 2023. While actor Ranbir Kapoor’s performance impressed many, a segment of the audience found the movie objectionable. Criticisms included its portrayal of toxic masculinity, misogyny, a chauvinistic approach, unnecessary violence, and poor treatment of women, creating an online storm. The female lead, actor Rashmika Mandanna’s unclear dialogue delivery in the trailer added to the controversy, but after Animal’s release, viewers realized that her dialogue was in line with the film’s scene.

5. Deepika-Ranveer KWK episode

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, often dubbed as the controversial couch, featured the power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in its pilot episode this year. However, the episode stirred controversy when Deepika admitted to “seeing other people” in the initial phase of dating Ranveer. Although she clarified that she was “mentally committed” to her husband, the statement didn’t sit well with the public, leading to criticism of Deepika for using Ranveer as a backup option.

6. The Kerala Story

The film The Kerala Story sparked controversy by depicting forced religious conversions and the alleged ISIS recruitment of thousands of women, a claim contested by facts and viewed as promoting love jihad conspiracy theories. Critics denounced it as Islamophobic and detrimental to religious harmony, while supporters argued that it highlighted genuine concerns. Despite legal challenges and condemnation by the Kerala state government, the film was released, fueling an ongoing debate over its accuracy and impact.