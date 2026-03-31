Aditya Uppal: I almost said no to Omar Haider’s role in Dhurandhar; getting hate messages on Insta for torturing Hamza

Actor Aditya Uppal, who played Lyari Task Force cop Omar Haider in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, had initially refused the role offered to him. Actor Aditya Uppal and while shooting film with co-actor Sanjay Dutt and director Aditya Dhar (Photo: Instagram) After going viral with the end-credit scene in the second part, the actor recalls, “In 2024, I got a call from Mukesh Chabbra’s office saying ‘there is something interesting you’d like to do?’ and my immediate response was ‘no, not now!’ as I was seriously busy with my ad agency business.”

Aditya recalls that after being out of acting for 8-9 years, he was used to hearing ‘no’ or being offered very junior roles. “So, there is a kind of disbelief which seeps in. But, then, the casting associate suggested I go for it and I gave a very casual audition. Then multiple auditions and a look test happened and I got selected. I am grateful that I was asked to reconsider after a no!” says the actor who did a blink-and-miss role in Break Ke Baad (2010) and Ormeta (2017). When Dhurandhar released, his character was introduced but his family had mixed feelings. "Of course they were happy to see me on the big screen as part of a mega film but expected that I would get more scenes or dialogues. For three months I kept silent as I knew what’s in store. They came with zero expectations in part two but when the Tamma Tamma song scene started and my role took off, all were elated.”