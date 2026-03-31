Aditya Uppal: I almost said no to Omar Haider’s role in Dhurandhar; getting hate messages on Insta for torturing Hamza
Actor Aditya Uppal, who played ASP Omar Haider in Dhurandhar, had initially refused the role offered to him. “Viral end-credit scene is a surprise,” he says
Actor Aditya Uppal, who played Lyari Task Force cop Omar Haider in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, had initially refused the role offered to him.
After going viral with the end-credit scene in the second part, the actor recalls, “In 2024, I got a call from Mukesh Chabbra’s office saying ‘there is something interesting you’d like to do?’ and my immediate response was ‘no, not now!’ as I was seriously busy with my ad agency business.”
Aditya recalls that after being out of acting for 8-9 years, he was used to hearing ‘no’ or being offered very junior roles. “So, there is a kind of disbelief which seeps in. But, then, the casting associate suggested I go for it and I gave a very casual audition. Then multiple auditions and a look test happened and I got selected. I am grateful that I was asked to reconsider after a no!” says the actor who did a blink-and-miss role in Break Ke Baad (2010) and Ormeta (2017).
When Dhurandhar released, his character was introduced but his family had mixed feelings. "Of course they were happy to see me on the big screen as part of a mega film but expected that I would get more scenes or dialogues. For three months I kept silent as I knew what’s in store. They came with zero expectations in part two but when the Tamma Tamma song scene started and my role took off, all were elated.”
Like most, they were exiting the auditorium when the end-credit popped up. “We were leaving and then the final shot came and my cousin shouted ‘tu to phir aa gaya!’ The movie ending on me was a bonus! It became viral and I guess everyone has seen it till now.”
Along with the love, he is getting hate as well. “My 1.2K following on Insta shot to 33K so I am getting recognition. With love I am getting weird messages as well like ‘How can I torture Yalina (Sara Arjun)?’, ‘Hamza could have killed more if I had not done investigation’ or ‘How can I hit Hamza?’. Best was when I got emotional when an offer rose on my boss Aslam’s coffin and the public was clapping on it. Aditya (Dhar, director) brought humour so well.”
Currently holidaying in Goa with wife, two daughters and other family members, he has started getting offers. “I am getting offers to read scripts which I want to sensibly move forward. I have waited for this day for 16 years!”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDeep Saxena
Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.