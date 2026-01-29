After Ranveer’s exit from Don 3, Farhan to revive Jee Le Zaraa; Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra are keen

Soon after the release and success of his film Dhurandhar , actor Ranveer Singh reportedly exited Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 . This led to speculations of the film being shelved because before him, Ranveer’s leading lady Kiara Advani and antagonist Vikrant Massey had also opted out from the project. Recently there were rumours that Shah Rukh Khan, the OG Don , is ready to come back on board but only if Atlee directs the film. Well, amid all the chaos online, latest reports claim that Farhan is planning to shift his focus from Don 3 to Jee Le Zaraa , and leading ladies Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are apparently keen!

Back in December, Farhan Akhtar had revealed that it was traumatic trying to get Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt’s dates for Jee Le Zaraa , originally announced in 2021. But it was all sorted and the team was set to begin filming soon, after five long years. Well, a report shared by Pinkvilla now claims that the casting of Don 3 is a crucial and long process, so for now Farhan has shifted focus and is reinitiating conversations around Jee Le Zaraa . A source was quoted saying, “Jee Le Zaraa has always been special for Farhan. With Don 3 taking time at the casting stage, he felt this was the right moment to revive discussions with the original team and push the film forward.”

The report further claims that the script is locked and if the dates of all three actors align, Jee Le Zaraa could go on floors in the second half of 2026. The source shared, “Farhan has started discussions with all three actresses and is hopeful their timelines can align. Everyone is keen, it’s just about finding that common window.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has found himself in legal trouble. An FIR has been filed against the actor for hurting religious sentiments by mocking a sacred daiva tradition. This is in reference to Ranveer mimicking a scene from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. After being trolled online, Ranveer had publicly apologised. On the film front, he will next be seen in Dhurandhar 2 on March 19.