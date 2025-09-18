After Spirit, Deepika Padukone dropped from Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD sequel; makers say ‘film deserves commitment…’

On Wednesday, Vyjayanthi Movies made the announcement via a statement on X, writing: “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Deepika Padukone seems to be going through a rocky phase when it comes to big-ticket projects. After being replaced in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit earlier this year, the actor has now officially been dropped from another Prabhas starrer, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD .

The development comes as a surprise, especially since Deepika headlined the first instalment of the sci-fi epic alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

What happened with Spirit? This isn’t the first time the actor has faced a setback with major projects. Back in May, Deepika was replaced in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Reports suggested the fallout stemmed from scheduling and contractual disagreements. As a new mother, Deepika had reportedly requested an 8-hour workday, which translated to about 6 hours of actual shooting time. She had also allegedly asked for a Rs. 20 crore fee along with a share of the film’s profits.

Sandeep didn’t hold back in expressing his displeasure. Without naming her directly, he posted on X: “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are... Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it.”

Following this, Triptii Dimri was roped in as the female lead opposite Prabhas in Spirit. Deepika is now said to be working with Allu Arjun in Atlee's new film AA22xA6.