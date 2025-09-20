Saiyaara pair Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda are a real life couple, alleges report

Saiyaara is one of those films that will go down in history — and this is no exaggeration. At a time when even a list A star’s theatrical release always makes for an unsure box office weekend, how director Mohit Suri managed to push two absolutely fresh faces to literal overnight stardom, not to mention the frenzied theatre response, is mind boggling. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are reportedly dating on the down low (Photos: X)

The how here is irrelevant but it’s safe to say, two new stars have been born.

And Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have struck a fairly good balance of being swept up by the audience’s love whilst maintaining some palpable mystery. Coming to the latter, the chemistry is off the charts and the rumours of a secret relationship, a regularly recurring headline. And now if reports are to be believed, this isn’t just empty speculation.

A Deccan Chronicle report quotes a source close to Saiyaara producer Aditya Chopra, as confirming that Ahaan and Aneet are in fact, secretly dating in real life, and are purposefully keeping the relationship under wraps: “Theirs is one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry. It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting. They drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a committed relationship”, reads the report.