Ahaan Panday cutely recreates Saiyaara’s iconic scene with female fan, leaves netizens gushing; watch viral video

Chunky Panday’s nephew and Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday set out to build a career in Bollywood this year with his debut film Saiyaara . Little did he know that the Mohit Suri film would emerge as a blockbuster on release, making him and co-star Aneet Padda overnight sensations across the nation. Audiences went gaga over their chemistry and their intense performances as Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra. Many scenes from the film even went viral on social media. Well, at a recent fan meet and greet session, Ahaan made a female fan’s dream come true when he recreated an iconic scene from Saiyaara with her.

One of the most impactful and adorable sequences in the film was when Ahaan Panday aka Krish Kapoor dropped Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra home just seconds before curfew. Each time, he held her hand and waited for the wrist-watch to say 8:30 pm, before he let her go. As he did so, Ahaan said, “Abhi bhi kuchh pal baaki hain mere paas.” At the recent meet and greet when a female fan requested Ahaan to recreate the scene with her, Ahaan obliged. The result has left the internet gushing in delight over how cute Ahaan Panday is.

Under the viral video, a social media user stated, “This is Super cute 😁😁 I'm glad that it wasn't one of those fan meets where the celeb shows up for 5 mins jaise ehsaan kar raha ho.. He apparently took photos and spoke to all 70-80 people personally...The girl requested to recreate the scene and he agreed... Everyone came back happy..,” whereas another wrote, “Ahaan Panday seems like a nice bloke ☝️.” A comment read, “organic fame has its perks indeed🤌🏻,” while another netizen stated, “OMGG THIS IS SOO CUTEE , DREAM MOMENTTT❤️😭.” Meanwhile, referring to Ahaan’s fame, a social media user gushed, “This is so surreal....lol. Also the fact that he used to sing hit songs of other actors and ended up getting one of the biggest hit songs in Indian cinema in his debut film itself with him playing a singer lip syncing it in the film!!!! This guy's powers of manifestation are unreal!!!,” while another fan wrote, “He manifestation skills needs to be studied.”

Up next, Ahaan will reportedly be seen in a YRF action film.