Ahan Shetty: This Diwali is special as it is our first with my niece Evaarah

The Shetty household is buzzing with excitement this festive season as it marks their first Diwali with the newest addition in the family– cricketer KL Rahul and former actor Athiya Shetty’s firstborn, daughter Evaarah. The proud mamu, actor Ahan Shetty shares that it has made the anticipation of the festival tenfolds. Ahan Shetty on first Diwali with niece Evaarah

“For me, the festive season is about spending time with family and close friends. Unfortunately, the last two years I wasn’t in Mumbai as I was travelling, but this year, it's a very special one because we will be celebrating with my niece as well. This is her first Diwali, so it will be a special one,” he says, adding, “There is a lot more excitement, because there's going to be a lot of firsts. Unfortunately, Rahul is in Australia for India’s tour, but the rest of the family is going to be together.”

Ahan Shetty insists that the brightest source of light this year for him has been his niece. “She has bought so much love and happiness. We already had that as a family, but it's just a lot more now with her in our lives,” he says, sharing the kind of mamu he us going to be to Evaarah: “I'll be a bit of both. I'll pamper her for sure, but then when it comes down to teaching her something, I won’t be like a typical strict mamu but a bit serious as well.”

Evaarah’s addition has helped Ahan see his sister Athiya Shetty also in a different light. “I definitely see a different side to Athiya, also because she is so hands-on with Evaarah. To see that side of her, so nurturing and caring, it really is amazing. Growing up, just having her as my older sister, I saw that with myself as she was like my second mother. Now, to see that with her own child, I feel so proud. Also, in a way, I'm kind of happy that it's come off of me and now gone to Evaarah,” he quips.

Currently, Ahan is working on Border 2, so he is on a strict diet, but he is making sure to snatch some moments of indulgence. “I love gorging on the mithais, especially the motichoor laddoo which I absolutely love. Those are my favourites. Since I'm working on Border 2 right now, I am on a strict diet, but when it comes down to Diwali, while my meals will be proper diet food, I cheat on it with some sweets, and it all depends on the food,” he smiles.

Sharing the meaning of Diwali for him, the actor states, “For me, it’s just about bringing in happiness, releasing what has happened and looking forward to what’s new to come. Looking at myself at this point, I am reflecting on where my career started and where I am going. I am relating it to that perspective, so I'm just kind of letting go of what has happened, and looking forward to the new chapter in my life,” he ends.