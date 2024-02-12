Ahead of Valentine's Day, Shaan presents four stages of love, musically

In the season of Valentine’s Day, singer Shaan musically presented the four stages of love during the Fever Live concert held at a city mall. The All Is Well (3 Idiots, 2009) singer struck a chord with his fans right from the word go who cheered the singer throughout the evening organised by Fever FM. Singer Shaan during his performance in Lucknow (Arpan Charles Anthony)

Dressed in black and bursting with energy, he ruled the stage with Main Hoon Don (Don, 2006) and modified it to ‘main hoon Shaan’ which earned him huge cheers.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Addressing the youngsters and lovers in the house, the Tanha Dil (2000) singer divided the concert into four parts and each related to the stages of love.

In the “first sight” section he sang songs like Woh Pehli Baar Hum Tum Mile (Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, 1999). Then, his next stage was “khumaar, where love blooms” and he dedicated the song ‘Sona’ to the loved ones. Shaan then touched the “disappointment” aspect with songs like Ladki Kyon (Hum Tum, 2004) and Jise Dhoondta Hu Main Kahin. He completed the love cycle with ‘acceptance’ where he presented his chartbuster song Chaand Sifarish (Fanaa, 2006) which the audience sang along with him.

Giving a local flavour to his songs, he modified popular Bollywood numbers like Jane Kahan Lucknow Mein Kisi Ko Pyar Ho Jaye and Mera Lucknow Se Pehle Ka Nata Koi. He also talked about him collaborating with local talents for his single Nazdeekiyaan and presented for the first time on stage his latest release Beh Ja. He also presented his recent hit song Restart (12th Fail).

Shaan also requested people to buy tickets to support artistes and event people so they can do more live shows and connect with audiences which can be done by discouraging the free pass culture.

He then shifted gears and sang choicest of dance numbers including It’s Time To Disco (Kal Ho Na Ho, 2003), Subah Ho Gai Mamu and more. He concluded with Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh.