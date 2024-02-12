 Ahead of Valentine's Day, Shaan presents four stages of love, musically - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / Cinema / Ahead of Valentine's Day, Shaan presents four stages of love, musically

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Shaan presents four stages of love, musically

ByDeep Saxena
Feb 12, 2024 07:11 PM IST

In the season of Valentine’s Day, singer Shaan musically presented the four stages of love during the Fever Live concert held at a mall in Lucknow

In the season of Valentine’s Day, singer Shaan musically presented the four stages of love during the Fever Live concert held at a city mall. The All Is Well (3 Idiots, 2009) singer struck a chord with his fans right from the word go who cheered the singer throughout the evening organised by Fever FM.

Singer Shaan during his performance in Lucknow (Arpan Charles Anthony)
Singer Shaan during his performance in Lucknow (Arpan Charles Anthony)

Dressed in black and bursting with energy, he ruled the stage with Main Hoon Don (Don, 2006) and modified it to ‘main hoon Shaan’ which earned him huge cheers.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Addressing the youngsters and lovers in the house, the Tanha Dil (2000) singer divided the concert into four parts and each related to the stages of love.

In the “first sight” section he sang songs like Woh Pehli Baar Hum Tum Mile (Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, 1999). Then, his next stage was “khumaar, where love blooms” and he dedicated the song ‘Sona’ to the loved ones. Shaan then touched the “disappointment” aspect with songs like Ladki Kyon (Hum Tum, 2004) and Jise Dhoondta Hu Main Kahin. He completed the love cycle with ‘acceptance’ where he presented his chartbuster song Chaand Sifarish (Fanaa, 2006) which the audience sang along with him.

Giving a local flavour to his songs, he modified popular Bollywood numbers like Jane Kahan Lucknow Mein Kisi Ko Pyar Ho Jaye and Mera Lucknow Se Pehle Ka Nata Koi. He also talked about him collaborating with local talents for his single Nazdeekiyaan and presented for the first time on stage his latest release Beh Ja. He also presented his recent hit song Restart (12th Fail).

Shaan also requested people to buy tickets to support artistes and event people so they can do more live shows and connect with audiences which can be done by discouraging the free pass culture.

He then shifted gears and sang choicest of dance numbers including It’s Time To Disco (Kal Ho Na Ho, 2003), Subah Ho Gai Mamu and more. He concluded with Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Deep Saxena

    Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On