What do Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn REALLY think about Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's Two Much?

We love our stars unfiltered. This is what Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar had to say about Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's Two Much (Photos: X) And nobody commits to this brief better than Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. So what happens when the two fiery ladies join forces? It's a riot! And that's exactly what the trailer for Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna seems to be promising. While the chatter is sure to have you hooked the guest list gives it stiff competition in terms of the show's appeal. From OG stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Govinda to current heartthrobs Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor (and that's just to name a few!), Two Much does in fact feel like it will live up to its name.

At the trailer launch of the show, Kajol and Twinkle were in full form with their witty answers and humour, case in point being their cheeky responses when asked what their respective husbands, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar actually thought about their new venture. Taking the mic, Kajol said, "I think we basically came together only to irritate them. So I think it was that, we were like, 'no, no more censorship, it shall not happen again. So, no, we've passed it" with Twinkle immediately adding, "My husband always tells me 'chashma pehen lo' (wear your glasses) which is code for 'keep quiet' so I told him ki 'chashma toot gaya' (the glasses have broken)".