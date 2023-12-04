Akshay Kumar keeps his word and disappears from Vimal Kesari ads

Actor Akshay Kumar has proved that he is a man of his words. Just as he had announced while severing off his association with the Vimal Kesari Brand, his face now stands removed from all the ads of the brand, leaving only the other two celeb endorsers - Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. Actor Akshay Kumar has kept his promise of not associating with the brand Vimal Kesari.

In 2022, the actor had faced flak for being associated with a surrogate advertisement for Vimal. Known as a morally responsible, fitness conscious actor, his endorsement didn't go down well with Akshay’s fans. The actor was quick to take note and wrote on X, "I'm sorry, I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back." However, he had added that the brand might air the ads during the legal duration of the contract. An advertisement featuring him aired in October this year during the Cricket World Cup, to which he had clarified that the ad was shot two years ago and would stop being broadcast from December, which has now happened.

The advertising fraternity and industry seems encouraging of celebs setting such examples.

"I believe these top stars should not be associated with such ads, and Akshay has set a good example as he saw something happeneing. It was not even pan masala, it was elaichi, but he understood that people know about such forms of surrogate advertising. These celebs don't need the money or publicity, they already have that, so Akshay took the right step. He is a man of his words when it comes to both his citizenship (the actor gave up on his Canadian citizenship and acquired an Indian passport) and the Vimal Ad,” says trade analyst Joginder Tuteja.

Advertising professional Prahlad Kakkar feels publicly taking a stand against such things such as Pan Masala definitely proves that people like Kumar are men of their words. "It makes a lot of difference to people who care. Mr Amitabh Bachchan also publicly disassociated himself from colas and said they are bad for health. It is not just about giving up something, it is also about doing positive things after that. Akshay did it," he opines.