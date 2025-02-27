Menu Explore
Akshay Kumar on hugging Shivling controversy: Meri bhakti ko koi galat samjhe, toh usme mera koi kasoor nahi hai

ByKavita Awaasthi
Feb 27, 2025 03:35 PM IST

After a priest association objects to Akshay Kumar's song Mahakal Chalo, the actor speaks up   

Actor Akshay Kumar recently released a devotional song Mahakal Chalo, which soon landed in a controversy after a priest association expressed that some visuals in the song were inappropriate.

Akshay Kumar recently released a devotional song Mahakal Chalo
The association’s president, Mahesh Sharma, spoke to News18, saying, “While the song is good, some visuals are inappropriate. In the video, Akshay Kumar is seen embracing the Shivling, which is not acceptable. Additionally, the bhasma (sacred ash) is being offered in the way which doesn’t align with tradition.”

Now, addressing the controversy, Akshay spoke up during a press conference for his upcoming movie, Kannappa. The actor, who plays Shiva in the Vishnu Manchu film, broke his silence over hugging the Shivling controversy in the song Mahakal Chalo and said, “Since childhood, my parents taught me that Bhagwan hamare maata pita hai. So, if you hug your parents, what is wrong with that? Is there anything wrong with it?”

Akshay further added, “Absolutely not. Meri agar shakti wahan se aati hai, toh meri bhakti ko agar koi galat samjhe, usmein mera koi kasoor nahi. That’s it.”

The actor was visited Maha kumbh recently and was impressed with the arrangements. He says, “I don’t think there is any country in the world which can handle a crowd of 60 crore people in 45 days. Hats off. Sab apne aap chal raha hai aur pyaar se chal raha tha. My experience of Maha Kumbh was very good.”

