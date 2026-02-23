Akshay Kumar reveals his college love story, says he got beat up while trying to impress her: ‘Aaj se 40 saal pehle…’

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has always charmed audiences with his wit and larger-than-life screen presence. But in the upcoming episode of Wheel of Fortune , the actor shared a hilarious story from his college days that left everyone in splits — one that involved a crush, a song, and an unexpected beating.

‘I sang for her outside her house… and got beaten up…’ The episode took a nostalgic turn when a contestant named Adarsh recited a shayari, sparking a light-hearted debate about whether men put in enough effort to win someone’s heart. When fellow contestant Anit remarked that “men should make the effort, but they often fall short,” Akshay Kumar couldn’t resist sharing a personal story from his younger days.

Opening up about his college crush for the first time on national television, the actor recalled, “Mujhe yaad hai, main apne time ki baat kar raha hoon. Aaj se kareeban 40 saal pehle main college mein tha, toh main ek ladki ko bahut chahta tha. Maine uske liye gaana seekha aur mera ek dost tha jisko guitar chalana aata tha. Main sacchi mein keh raha hoon, main uske ghar ke bahar jaake gaana gaya aur woh guitar baja raha tha. Maine gaana gaya, uske baad pata hai kya hua?”

After keeping the audience guessing, he continued with a laugh, “Uske jitne bhi neighbours the, unhone mujhe peeta. Hum dono ne maar khayi.” The audience erupted in laughter as Akshay added his signature comic touch: “Mehnat zyada hone se bhi pitai hoti hai.”

Akshay’s playful storytelling offered fans a glimpse of his more youthful, romantic side. The actor is now married to author Twinkle Khanna with two kids, Aarav and Nitara. He will be seen next in Bhooth Bangla, which will release in April 2026.