Akshay Kumar reveals how he's still plenty middle-class: ‘It’s not kanjoosi, just how I was raised…’

From turning off fans to fretting over FDs, Akshay Kumar reveals how no amount of money can erase old middle-class habits
Published on: Sep 22, 2025 2:23 PM IST
By Aadrika Sominder
Akshay Kumar has had another blockbuster year — but let’s be real, he always has a blockbuster year. With the release of Jolly LLB 3, the actor has once again proven why he commands one of the heftiest paychecks in Bollywood. But behind the superstar smile and glitzy lifestyle lies a mindset that’s surprisingly… relatable.
Recently, Akshay appeared on the season finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show (Season 3), celebrating his 35-year journey in cinema. And amidst the laughter and fanfare, he opened up about his early motivation: financial security. Revealing just how “middle class” he really is, Akshay recalled a pivotal memory from his youth:
“I had read a news article long ago that Jeetendra sahab had made a fixed deposit (FD) of ₹100 crore. I still remember, I ran to my father and asked, ‘Daddy, if someone makes an FD of ₹100 crore, what would the interest be?’ At that time, the interest rate was 13%, which meant ₹1.3 crore per month. I thought, ‘The day I manage to create an FD like that, I’ll feel financially secure.’ But humans are never satisfied. That number kept increasing for me — from ₹100 crore to ₹1,000 crore and then ₹2,000 crore. The greed never ends.” Of course, Kapil Sharma couldn’t resist asking the next obvious question: “What’s the biggest FD you have?” Akshay’s reply? Classic deadpan: "I won’t tell you."
The superstar also admitted that his middle-class instincts are alive and kicking, even today. “Even today, if my son or daughter leave a fan or light on, I instinctively rush to turn it off. I know it might only add ₹2,000 extra to the electricity bill, but I can’t help myself. It’s a habit.” Akshay added: “This morning I even scolded my coach. I had asked him to turn on the AC five minutes before I entered the room, but he did it 25 minutes early. It’s not kanjoosi (stinginess), it’s just how I have been raised — being mindful of resources.”
Of course, Akshay’s “middle-class” mentality hasn’t stopped him from making a big difference in the world. Later in the show, stuntmen also opened up about Akshay’s long-standing support for their welfare, revealing that he personally covers the life insurance premiums for every member of their union.