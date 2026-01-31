Akshay Kumar reviews Mardaani 3, calls Rani Mukerji ‘Goddess of acting’; Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan give her a shout-out

As fans across the country celebrate Rani Mukerji’s 30 glorious years in the Hindi film industry, the actor returned to theatres on Friday with Mardaani 3 . Also starring Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad, the film marks Rani’s comeback to YRF’s Mardaani series with a third instalment as the beloved and badass cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. Early reviews shared on the first day by netizens promised a gripping thriller, which gives audiences a chance to witness Rani in action again. Well, not just fans but even stars were left in awe after watching the film. We are talking about Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan.

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar took to his official social media handle today to review Mardaani 3 , and laud Rani Mukerji for her power-packed performance. Akshay shared, “Go watch the “Goddess” of acting in her most powerful avatar. I saw it. I loved it. Don't miss it! #RaniMukerji.” This post left many netizens wondering if Akshay just confirmed rumours of collaborating with Rani for the first time in Oh My God 3 (OMG 3) , since he highlighted the ‘Goddess’ in his review. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan also gave Rani a special shout-out.

Extending good wishes, Rani Mukerji’s fellow National Award winner and King co-star Shah Rukh Khan tweeted: “Just from the heart….to my Rani ‘Mardaani’ all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too. @yrf #Mardaani3 #RaniMukerji.” Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan also reviewed Mardaani 3 and shared, “What a strong performance. Rani, you were brilliant in #Mardaani3. Such a gripping film… a must-watch. All the best to everyone who worked on this film!! #RaniMukerji @yrf.”

Mardaani 3 follows the story of Rani aka Shivani as she investigates the case of 93 young girls, who went missing under mysterious circumstances in a period of three months. Have you watched the film yet?