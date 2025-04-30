Akshaya Tritiya 2025| Divyanka Tripathi reveals the unique way she and husband Vivek Dahiya mark the festival

The spirit of Akshaya Tritiya lies in the belief that it’s a ‘golden’ day to mark new beginnings. But for Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, it also holds emotional significance, evoking nostalgic memories of childhood. The actor, who celebrates the festival every year, tells us, “For me, Akshaya Tritiya is more about emotions and investments that symbolise growth and positivity. It’s not about the size of the purchase; it could be a small piece of gold, some stocks, or even planting a sapling at home. It can be anything that symbolises growth.” Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

This year, the actor is planning to ‘ring’ in the occasion with something special: “I will buy a gold ring embedded with a gem, which has been chosen according to my horoscope. I am also starting something new on the work front. So, in a way, I am planting a new seed professionally, too!”

Reminiscing the memories associated with the festival, the 40-year-old shares, “One of my fondest Akshaya Tritiya memories is going with my parents to a tiny jewellery shop in Bhopal almost every year. We didn’t have grand budgets, but papa would insist that we buy something, maybe a silver coin or a tiny gold pendant. It’s about tradition and togetherness, not the monetary value of the object.”

Ask Divyanka about her most special Akshaya Tritiya purchase and she says, “A nose ring that my mother and I chose together for me years ago. I got my nose pierced holding her hand and wore it for a track in one of my shows. It holds a lot of emotional value.”

Equally special is her first Akshaya Tritiya gift for her parents. “After I started earning from my first show, I bought a tiny silver Lakshmi-Ganesh idol for my parents. It was special for them and we still have it in our mandir back home,” she says.

So, does husband, actor Vivek Dahiya gift her on the occasion? “We don’t buy anything for each other. Instead, we make investments as partners and witness growth together,” she wraps up.