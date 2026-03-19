‘Akshaye Khanna is aware of who I am’: Says Dhurandhar star’s lookalike and mimic Raghav Sharma

Content creator and actor Raghav Sharma first rose to fame with his uncanny mimicry of Akshaye Khanna . From creating comedic reels, he went on to recreate Rehman Dakait’s viral Dhurandhar scenes for the film’s OTT release and has now become Sara Arjun’s burger bacha. While Raghav has not met Akshaye in person yet, he knows the Bollywood actor is aware of his existence and content. In a chat with HT City, Raghav shared, “I haven’t met Akshaye Khanna. But my friend has and I think Akshaye Khanna is aware of who I am, so that’s enough for me. His brother Rahul Khanna has liked a couple of my Akshaye Khanna mimicry videos, so I assume he has seen those videos as well.”

Asked what the content creator would say to Akshaye if they ever met, Raghav revealed, “Just, don’t kill me. I have always adored his work. Be it Hulchul, Hungama, Dil Chahta Hai, Mere Baap Pehle Aap, Tees Maar Khan for that matter. I have always liked his work, and I was able to crack him as a mimicry artist. So I am assuming that first of all, I will have my own fan moment. And then I will be sorry. Like ‘Sorry maine aapko thoda sa katora pehen ke…’”

Talking about his journey and how he began mimicking Akshaye, Raghav shared, “So this began back in class 7th when I used to mimic a lot of actors and teachers back in school. So I always wanted to be an actor, since 7th grade. Which is why I started doing theatre, plays. After that I wanted to do camera and camera opportunities itni aasani se nahi aa rahi thi. So started content creation and began mimicking all these characters in all of that. So, this was back in 2022-2023, when Drishyam 2 was just out. I was very mesmerised by the way Akshaye Khanna was performing in the film. I was like ‘wow’, the screen presence, the aura, everything was so fascinating to me as an actor and as an individual. So I wanted to recreate something of that sort. So I returned to mimicry and tried impersonating Akshaye Khanna.”

But Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait was not Raghav’s favourite Dhurandhar character. The content creator and actor shared, “Mine has to be Ranveer Singh! I am a die-hard Ranveer Singh fan. So if you have the best of the actors in front of me and you have Ranveer Singh do anything, I’ll walk towards Ranveer Singh. That is how much I love him. I’m not saying the others were not good, but I have a certain bias to Ranveer.”