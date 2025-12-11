Akshaye Khanna’s look for Dhurandhar reminded him of late father Vinod Khanna: ‘Looking at himself in the mirror…’

Akshaye Khanna has widely been considered as an underrated actor for the longest time. But his performance as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has changed that once and forever. 2025 has officially become the year of Akshaye Khanna, with the actor trending across the internet. In fact, after watching him dance to the Arabic track FA9LA , sung by Bahrainian rapper Flipperachi, in a viral scene from Dhurandhar , netizens dug out an old clip of Akshaye’s late superstar father Vinod Khanna grooving in a similar way with Rekha during a 1989 charity event in Lahore, Pakistan. Interestingly, Akshaye also remembered Vinod on set.

No, not during the dance scene but when Akshaye Khanna saw his look for the first time as Rehman Dakait. Revealing the same in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, Dhurandhar’s character and prosthetic designer Preetisheel Singh shared, “I did his look in Chhava as well, turning him into Aurangzeb. Of course, he has a lot of experience working with wigs. I wanted to refrain from how he has already been shown and wanted his charisma to come across. There is a suaveness in his character, where his mere presence commands attention. He doesn't need to say much. I gave him soft waves, and we showed the receding hairline. It is not a full head of hair. I remember doing the trial, he was looking at himself in the mirror, telling me he was reminded of his late father, Vinod Khanna.”