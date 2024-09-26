Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina’s Jigra trailer gets compared to Ranbir’s Animal; fans call it ‘better than Fast & Furious’

Apart from being a successful actor, Alia Bhatt is a doting mother, loving wife and an adored celebrity. But there’s one more talent that she possesses — she’s crazy versatile. Whether you hate her or love her, one thing we can all agree on is that she is one of the most versatile actors Bollywood has ever seen. Alia proved it once again in the trailer of her upcoming film Jigra, where she plays Vedang Raina’s older sister. Not only did they convincingly portray the characters of a brother and a sister but also managed to tug at our heartstrings with their realistic emotions, which we could totally resonate with. Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina and Satya and Ankur in Jigra

In the three minute long video, we witness a never-seen-before side of Alia and Vedang. A protective, doting sister sets out to break her brother out of a foreign prison where he is being tortured. If reading this didn’t give you chills, watching the trailer surely will. Also, Vedang finally gets the chance to flaunt his acting skills which he sadly did not get to do in his debut film The Archies (2023). He is so good! Recently Jr NTR pointed out that Vedang’s expressions in a torture scene were pure gold. We get that now. Well, Netizens completely agree with us and can’t get enough of this glimpse of Alia and Vedang’s prison drama. Lauding the casting, one social media user stated: “Whoever got the idea to cast Vedang and Alia as brother and sister, seriously deserves a RAISE. They look absolutely so cute together!!”

Gushing over Alia in the comment section below, a fan shared, “This trailer is lot better than Fast & Furious trailer and it is the best trailer ever India has ever made. ALIA BHAT shines more than Khans!!”, whereas another internet user stated: “Nepotism is unable to make another Alia Bhatt everyone is failing hard which shows how talented Alia is❤❤.” Many fans even compared the vibe of Jigra to Ranbir Kapoor’s 2023 blockbuster hit film Animal, which followed the story of a ruthless but devoted son. The stories are poles apart but for some reason fans have found a connection. For instance, one comment read: “Animal's Female Version, This One Is Gonna be a masterpiece”, whereas another netizen shared, “They have cut the trailer exactly like Animal... build up with an intense dramatic scene (papa mai apki acting karunga -> anku tune kuch khaya...) then wild ride with bgm... ending with emo song and emo dialogue about relationship.”

Well, we can’t wait to witness Satya aka Alia break her Jigra Ankur aka Vedang out of prison on October 11. Like netizens, we too are convinced that this film is one to watch out for.