Allu Arjun to star along side Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War?

Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the same frame? In a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film? Sign us up! Allu Arjun to make a cameo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War? (Photos: Instagram/alluarjunonline, X)

While of course we can't confirm the same, the Pushpa 2 star's recent visit with Sanjay Leela Bhansali has got the internet thinking hard about what could possibly be cooking between one of the country's foremost pan-India stars and the very well reputed director.

Every one is well aware of the personal storm Allu Arjun is currently going through, what with the Sandhya theatre stampede episode in Hyderabad requiring him to lawyer up with legal counsel, following the death of a woman, and the hospitalisation of her son — a morbid result of the aforementioned circumstances. So to make the time in the midst of it all to pay a visit to Bhansali at his Juhu, Mumbai office, the chances of a collaboration seem pretty obvious. Or at least that's what the internet thinks.

Bhansali's Love and War, slated for a 2026 release, already stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Chances of Allu Arjun stepping in as a parallel lead then, appear bleak. Now while a cameo appears to be the obvious option, it is worth noting that the Pushpa actor doesn't really do those. A comment expressing the conundrum read: "Love and war mein cameo kar wa raha hai kya. Though Allu cameo karta nahin generally".

Another comment speculated how his visit with SLB, may not be about Love and War at all, but an alternate project: "Who knows he'll probably do a full fledged Bhansali's next with Alia post LW". Some comments however, rightly expressed how the two meeting, didn't HAVE to mean that a film was on the cards: "A lot of actors meet all the time, hota kuch bhi nahi". Armed with an example, another comment read: "Exactly , long before heeramandi, tamana bhatia also met slb but nothing happened".

Pushpa 2: The Rule, with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is currently running in theatres.