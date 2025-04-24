Rosé makes history with AMA nominations, becomes the only K-pop nominee outside of Korean categories

The American Music Awards announced its nominees for this year’s ceremony earlier today. Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, and Taylor Swift — the list of nominees and potential winners, is quite decorated, as it goes every year. Rosé makes history with her AMA nominations(Photos: Instagram/roses_are_rosies)

But Korean girl band (and indominable global sensation) Blackpink's Rosé is enjoying her moment of glory. The K-pop idol has quite literally made history by becoming the first and only K-pop figure to be nominated in a category outside of the K-pop category. Not just this, she is also the only woman to be nominated in the one K-pop category, namely 'favorite K-pop artist'.

Rosé was nominated in the 'Collaboration of the Year' category for the record-smashing track from last year, APT, created with the very talented Bruno Mars.

Contending competition in the category include Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Luther, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's Die with a Smile, Marshmello and Kane Brown's Miles on It, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's I Had Some Help and Taylor Swift and Post Malone's Fortnight.

As far as the K-pop category goes, Rosé is the sole female nominee alongside all-male contenders like boy bands Stray Kids and Ateez, as well as BTS members Jimin and RM individually.

Coming back to the absolute flavour of 2024, APT, based on Rose's favourite Korean drinking game, which she has extensively spoken about, in essence even teaching the world to play along, released last December and was a near-instant chartbuster. APT now sits on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart for the 26th consecutive week, making it the longest for a song by a K-pop female artist to stay on the US music chart.

This record previously belonged to K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty's 2023 track Cupid, which held its position on the Hot 100 chart for 25 weeks.

Hosted by Jennifer Lopez, this year's AMA winners will be announced on May 26, in Las Vegas.