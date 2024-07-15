Ambani wedding: Ever wondered what guests have been gifting Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant? We have the answer!

Following 5 months of elaborately planned celebrations, Reliance heir Anant Ambani tied the knot with Encore Healthcare heiress Radhika Merchant in easily one of the biggest weddings the world has ever seen, in Mumbai, dated July 12. What has emerged as a recurring theme among the three-part pre-wedding festivities and the two weeks-long wedding rituals, is the fact that no one can throw a party (or ten!) much like the Ambanis. Generosity being the reigning sentiment here, one cannot help but wonder how a guest of the billionaire family could possibly go about returning the favour in kind. Ever wondered what the endless list of high-profile celebrities and public figures have been bringing along as a gift? Look no further for answers! The Ambani family(X)

If there is one thing Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities have spelled out, is that anything the Ambanis want, they can get. What one can't get enough of though, Ambanis or not, are blessings. After speaking to multiple inside sources we have been informed, that guests of the family usually bring along statues or portraits of religious deities.

The Ambanis have time and again displayed their deeply spiritual and religious side. The wedding invitation for instance, was an elaborate setup carrying images of various deities such as Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, complete with a travelling mandir.

For Anant and Radhika's lagna vidhi on July 12, the bride walked down for the varmala ceremony against a backdrop of Shrinathji.

Incidentally, Shrinathji also extensively featured as a motif on Radhika's lehenga for garba night.

As a matter of fact, Anant and Radhika personally sought blessings from the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, Swami Avimukteshwaranand.

That being said, there is one gift we can confirm Anant and Radhika got for sure. Plants from Jackie Shroff!