Amber Heard weighs in on Blake-Baldoni controversy as netizens slam Justin's faux ‘male feminist’ persona; read

While It Ends With Us was released in August, the drama surrounding the film has spilled well into the holiday season, much to the dismay of the internet. Although the movie performed exceptionally well, grossing over $300M at the box office, it lacked the intense drama and intrigue that has unfolded off-screen between its two lead stars, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. If you've been chronically online, you're likely aware of the latest twist: Blake Lively is now accusing Justin Baldoni of orchestrating a smear campaign against her. Amber Heard weighs in on Blake-Baldoni drama

Lively’s complaint, filed with the California Civil Rights Department, alleges sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, and a targeted social media campaign designed to damage her reputation. The biggest twist, as revealed in the complaint, is that Baldoni enlisted the help of prominent crisis manager Melissa Nathan—the same PR expert Johnny Depp hired during his high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. In an exclusive statement to NBC News, Heard addressed the controversy, describing the devastating impact of social media misinformation as “as horrifying as it is destructive.” She added, “Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on.’ I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive.”

Netizens react

After Jane the Virgin, Baldoni shifted his career to championing gender equity and modern masculinity. He became a well-known male feminist, advocating for respect for women while exploring topics like masculinity, body image, privilege, and fatherhood. However, in light of the controversy, some netizens are now questioning whether his ‘pro-feminist’ persona was nothing more than a façade.

Netizens react to Justin Baldoni's feminist persona

One user on Reddit commented, “This might be a weird connection, but male feminists being a piece of shit reminds me of how BoJack Horseman showed himself as a male feminist but was actually horrible towards women.” Another wrote, “If you're super loud about issues, there's two reasons: 1) you care, 2) it’s for show. Lot more of 2 than 1.” A third person shared, “This is why I’m always suspicious of men who make being a ‘male feminist’ part of their personality. I feel like the ones who go hard with it publicly are usually the wolf in sheep’s clothing.” Finally, one commenter pointed out, “Part of the same PR company is literally working with Brad Pitt. And people still sitting around thinking these women are in the wrong. 😩”

Netizens react

Ironically, in a recent interview with Access Hollywood Baldoni stressed the importance of men stepping up and working to become better allies. But given the escalating drama surrounding his own actions, many are now rightfully questioning whether his words ever aligned with his actions.