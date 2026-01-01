Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Amitabh Bachchan revisits his time with Dharmendra on the sets of Sholay: ‘I was suffering, and it was because of him…’

    Sharing a light-hearted anecdote from the sets of Sholay, Amitabh Bachchan offered a glimpse into Dharmendra’s larger-than-life presence

    Published on: Jan 01, 2026 3:53 PM IST
    By Aadrika Sominder
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The bond between Jai and Veeru remains unbroken by time. During a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, Amitabh Bachchan remembered his longtime friend and Sholay co-star, Dharmendra, offering a glimpse into their bond. The stage was set as Big B welcomed the cast of Dharmendra’s final film, Ikkis, including director Sriram Raghavan and lead actor Agastya Nanda — Amitabh's own grandson.

    Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra
    Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra

    A bond that never fades

    The atmosphere grew emotional as the veteran host spoke about the late icon, who passed away on November 24, 2025. Reflecting on the legacy of the man affectionately known as Dharamji, Big B opened up about late Dharmendra's final performance and his relentless passion for cinema.

    “Ikkis is the last precious memory for us, left for millions of fans. An artist wants to practice art till his last breath. And this is what my friend, my family, my idol, Dharmendra Deol Ji did. Dharamji was not just a person; he was a feeling. And a feeling never lets anyone go. He is always with us as a memory, as a blessing,” he said.

    Anecdotes from Sholay

    Lightening the mood, Amitabh Bachchan also shared an anecdote from the sets of their iconic film Sholay, hailing the late actor's immense physical strength. He recalled the famous climax of the 1975 masterpiece, where his character, Jai, dies in Veeru’s arms.

    “He was a wrestler, and I came to know that about him one day. In the death scene, I was suffering, and it was because of him. He was holding me so tightly. It was a natural acting,” the actor playfully shared.

    Director Sriram Raghavan on Dharmendra’s final act

    Sriram Raghavan, the filmmaker behind Ikkis, also expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to direct Dharmendra in his sunset years. The film tells the story of 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal and features Dharmendra in a pivotal role. “I am very blessed. His last film is something where I think he is extraordinary,” Sriram said.

    Ikkis screening in Mumbai

    The Hindi film industry gathered last Monday in Mumbai for a special screening of Ikkis. The evening saw the Deol family in high emotion; Sunny Deol was moved by his father’s performance, while Bobby Deol honoured Dharmendra by wearing one of his shirts.

    Amitabh Bachchan was present at the final rites of the icon and had also attended the Mumbai screening of Ikkis. Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film was released in theatres today, January 1, 2026.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Amitabh Bachchan Revisits His Time With Dharmendra On The Sets Of Sholay: ‘I Was Suffering, And It Was Because Of Him…’
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Amitabh Bachchan Revisits His Time With Dharmendra On The Sets Of Sholay: ‘I Was Suffering, And It Was Because Of Him…’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes