Amitabh Bachchan revisits his time with Dharmendra on the sets of Sholay: ‘I was suffering, and it was because of him…’

The bond between Jai and Veeru remains unbroken by time. During a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 , Amitabh Bachchan remembered his longtime friend and Sholay co-star, Dharmendra, offering a glimpse into their bond. The stage was set as Big B welcomed the cast of Dharmendra’s final film, Ikkis , including director Sriram Raghavan and lead actor Agastya Nanda — Amitabh's own grandson.

“Ikkis is the last precious memory for us, left for millions of fans. An artist wants to practice art till his last breath. And this is what my friend, my family, my idol, Dharmendra Deol Ji did. Dharamji was not just a person; he was a feeling. And a feeling never lets anyone go. He is always with us as a memory, as a blessing,” he said.

The atmosphere grew emotional as the veteran host spoke about the late icon, who passed away on November 24, 2025. Reflecting on the legacy of the man affectionately known as Dharamji, Big B opened up about late Dharmendra's final performance and his relentless passion for cinema.

Anecdotes from Sholay Lightening the mood, Amitabh Bachchan also shared an anecdote from the sets of their iconic film Sholay, hailing the late actor's immense physical strength. He recalled the famous climax of the 1975 masterpiece, where his character, Jai, dies in Veeru’s arms.

“He was a wrestler, and I came to know that about him one day. In the death scene, I was suffering, and it was because of him. He was holding me so tightly. It was a natural acting,” the actor playfully shared.

Director Sriram Raghavan on Dharmendra’s final act Sriram Raghavan, the filmmaker behind Ikkis, also expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to direct Dharmendra in his sunset years. The film tells the story of 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal and features Dharmendra in a pivotal role. “I am very blessed. His last film is something where I think he is extraordinary,” Sriram said.