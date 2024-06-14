 Ammy Virk & Sonam Bajwa's ‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’ releases today, grips audience - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ammy Virk & Sonam Bajwa's ‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’ releases today, grips audience

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 14, 2024 03:34 PM IST

Kudi Haryane Val Di, a Punjabi-Haryanvi romantic comedy hits theaters today. The film stars Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa and features wrestling, humor, and romance

The highly-anticipated film 'Kudi Haryane Val Di,' starring Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa, releases in cinemas today, aiming to captivate audiences across India. Marking the widest release across India for both Virk and Bajwa, the Punjabi-Haryanvi cross-cultural film seeks to garner affection from across communities and states. To this end, 'Kudi Haryane Val Di' will be available in both Punjabi and Haryanvi, with dialogues evenly split between the two languages.

‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’ has already generated substantial buzz, with a social media reel featuring Virk and Bajwa garnering an impressive 20 million views already
‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’ has already generated substantial buzz, with a social media reel featuring Virk and Bajwa garnering an impressive 20 million views already

Set against the backdrop of the wrestling world, this romantic comedy revolves around the collision of the wrestling and cultural worlds of the protagonists’ families, with a delightful blend of humour and romance thrown in the middle.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The film’s quality is further elevated thanks to an all-star cast, including iconic figures like Yograj Singh, legendary actor Yashpal Sharma, Haryanvi superstar Ajay Hooda, and stalwarts such as Hardeep Gill, Honey Mattu, and Deedar Gill.

‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’ has already generated substantial buzz, with a social media reel featuring Virk and Bajwa garnering an impressive 20 million views already.

The film has been written and directed by Rakesh Dhawan and produced by Pawan Gill, Aman Gill, and Sunny Gill under the banne

r of Ramara Films.

*Partnered content

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / Ammy Virk & Sonam Bajwa's ‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’ releases today, grips audience
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On