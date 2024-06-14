Ammy Virk & Sonam Bajwa's ‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’ releases today, grips audience

The highly-anticipated film 'Kudi Haryane Val Di,' starring Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa, releases in cinemas today, aiming to captivate audiences across India. Marking the widest release across India for both Virk and Bajwa, the Punjabi-Haryanvi cross-cultural film seeks to garner affection from across communities and states. To this end, 'Kudi Haryane Val Di' will be available in both Punjabi and Haryanvi, with dialogues evenly split between the two languages. ‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’ has already generated substantial buzz, with a social media reel featuring Virk and Bajwa garnering an impressive 20 million views already

Set against the backdrop of the wrestling world, this romantic comedy revolves around the collision of the wrestling and cultural worlds of the protagonists’ families, with a delightful blend of humour and romance thrown in the middle.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The film’s quality is further elevated thanks to an all-star cast, including iconic figures like Yograj Singh, legendary actor Yashpal Sharma, Haryanvi superstar Ajay Hooda, and stalwarts such as Hardeep Gill, Honey Mattu, and Deedar Gill.

‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’ has already generated substantial buzz, with a social media reel featuring Virk and Bajwa garnering an impressive 20 million views already.

The film has been written and directed by Rakesh Dhawan and produced by Pawan Gill, Aman Gill, and Sunny Gill under the banne

r of Ramara Films.



*Partnered content