Ananya Panday reveals how she got emotional over brother Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara debut: ‘I just started howling..’

Ananya Panday has always been candid about her journey in Bollywood, but her latest interview with Nod Magazine gave fans a glimpse into a more personal side of the star. While reflecting on her own career, she couldn’t help but gush about her younger brother Ahaan Panday, who recently made his much-anticipated debut in the fan favourite Saiyaara, alongside Aneet Padda. Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday

Talking about the ever-present tag of being a “nepo baby,” Ananya didn’t shy away. “It’s a fact. My dad [Chunky Panday] is an actor and I’m in the industry,” she said matter-of-factly. “It’s not something I’m ashamed of. I’m proud I get to take his legacy forward. My brother Ahaan is doing it now too.”

When the conversation turned to Ahaan, her excitement was palpable. “He was the only boy in our cousins’ group, so he was always being forced to play along with us and do our little choreographies,” she laughed, recalling their childhood. “He’s been making Dubsmashes since he was 12 or 13, so honestly, I always felt like he was meant to be on screen. But nothing prepared me for what I felt when I saw him on the big screen.”

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023) star admitted that watching Ahaan shine in Saiyaara left her overwhelmed. “I thought he looked so good, so expressive with his eyes, just a complete star. I don’t usually cry... I’m really not a crier, but when I saw him after the film I just started howling. For me, it felt like something really big was happening, like a huge shift.”

While her brother is enjoying his first brush with stardom, Ananya is charting her own steady path. After the release of Kesari 2 in April 2025, the actor has kept a relatively low profile. But that’s about to change — she’ll soon return to screens with Call Me Bae S2. Before diving into the grind, she’s made time for herself, enjoying a quick getaway to Mykonos and an extended Miami holiday, as her social media reveals.