Anna Kendrick laughs off questions about Blake Lively's legal battle at movie premiere: ‘Last year of my life is gone’

When it comes to handling tough questions, celebrities have learned to dodge, weave, and sometimes even make a graceful exit. Anna Kendrick recently demonstrated her expertise in this art during the premiere of Another Simple Favour, where an interviewer attempted to stir up some drama regarding her co-star, Blake Lively. Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively

As Kendrick posed for photos and interacted with fans, the interviewer took a chance and asked her if she thought Another Simple Favour had been impacted by “everything going on in the world”, seemingly hinting at Lively's ongoing legal battle with her ex-co-star and director. The question, while clearly aimed at stirring up some tension, was met with Kendrick’s usual charm. “Why, what happened? I did ayahuasca, and the last year of my life is just gone, but I heard the movie is amazing,” Kendrick quipped, flashing a playful smile before briskly walking away.

Clearly, Kendrick wasn’t in the mood to delve into any controversy. But that wasn’t the end of the awkward questioning. Later, while interacting with fans at SXSW, the actress was asked what it meant to work with Lively once again. Her response was delightfully vague: “Oh, you know,” she said with a shrug before continuing down the line to snap a photo with a fan.

While Kendrick’s responses were lighthearted, there have been whispers of tension between the two stars, especially after the pair shared the film’s first poster on Instagram in early February. Some fans took to the comments to draw attention to Lively’s legal drama with It Ends With Us (2024) co-star Justin Baldoni, whom she accused of sexual harassment and retaliation — a claim Baldoni denies. Others even questioned why Lively’s name appeared higher on the poster than Kendrick’s, fuelling speculation of a feud.

However, a few months prior, sources close to Kendrick quickly shot down any rumours of bad blood between the two actresses. “Anna is not used to being caught up in any drama,” the source told People. “The comments on Instagram have upset her, especially the ones saying fans are now refusing to watch the movie because they don’t want to support Blake.” Despite the online chatter, another insider was quick to clarify, stating, “There really is no drama or rift between Anna and Blake.” A third source added, “There is no feud. The film is in the early stages of planning what press will look like, and Blake and Anna will be doing some things together.”

Another Simple Favour, which follows Kendrick's character, Stephanie, and her complicated relationship with Lively’s character, Emily, is set to hit theaters on May 1. The sequel comes after the success of A Simple Favour (2018) and revolves around Stephanie attending Emily’s wedding years after the two were involved in a joint murder-suicide mission that landed one in jail and the other with a publishing contract. Emily, freshly out of prison, is preparing to marry a wealthy Italian businessman, played by Michele Morrone, and she wants Stephanie as her maid of honour. With all the drama and suspense, fans are eagerly anticipating the release.