Khushi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor share inside pics from Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's Ghor Dana ceremony

After a night of revelry and promises, Anshula took to her Instagram handle to share a crated roundup of the day that was. Pictures featured all of 'Dad's kids' (IYKYK), teary eyes the moment she walked down the stairs, poignant moments between her and brother Arjun Kapoor, the same between him and Rohan, Boney Kapoor blessing the couple, sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor teasing their brother-in-law to-be and our personal favourite, Anshula seated next to a saree-draped chair carrying a picture of her and late mother Mona Kapoor.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's Ghor Dana ceremony was noting short of a star-studded family affair as the entire Kapoor clan, and then some turned out, dressed to the nines to celebrate the couple. A fun yet sophisticated bandhani look in auburgine was the bride-to-be's look for her evening, while her soon-to-be husband turned out in a shimmering sherwani.

The caption to her post read, "02/10/2025 💌 This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro’s favorite words have always been “Always and Forever” - and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these.

A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere.

All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like.

Rab raakha 🤍".

Later on in the day, Khushi too shared a carousel of pictures from the ceremony, featuring even more candid moments, many of them with Anshula in the focus. The caption to her post read, "My sister’s getting married!🥹💕 welcome to the chaotic family @rohanthakkar1511 🫶🏼 love you guysssss🤍".