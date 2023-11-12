Anu Malik on 30 years of Baazigar: People still request me to sing the songs on shows

As Baazigar celebrates its 30th anniversary, music composer Anu Malik remembers the film's timeless nature and says, "Baazigar is an iconic film, in terms of its music, storytelling, and performances. "I am very honored to see Baazigar getting stronger and stronger even as years pass and new great films emerge," adding, "In many of my shows, people still request me to sing 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein' and 'Baazigar O Baazigar.' These songs will always be special for me." Anu Malik on 30 years of Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar

The 63-year-old shares that he was looking for a break in the year 1992 when this offer came along. "I was a young composer trying to break through. Baazigar's tracks were something created from my heart. I salute all my musicians who understood my way and contributed to its success," he reveals.

Highlighting the inception of the hit track 'Baazigar O Baazigar,' Malik recounts the moment when producer Ratan Jain approached him and shares, "Ratan Jain met me and asked me to compose a song for Baazigar. I went to the beach and composed this song, Baazigar O Baazigar. The very next day, the moment I sang the song, he jumped and called the director as he was so impressed. One thing led to another and the rest is history."

Another anecdote that he precisely remembers was during the recording process. "We were recording the song at Mehboob Studios. Alka ji and Kumar Sanu were there at the mic. Jab gaana shuru hua, I wasn't very kicked about it as I felt there was something missing. Mujhe maza nahi araha tha even after everyone's approval. I stopped the orchestra and wrote those lines instantly, 'Mera dil tha akela, tune khel aisa khela, teri yaad mai jaagu raat bhar'. Everyone clapped at that line and sab bahut khush hogaye, because it completed the song."

To check the audience' reaction, Malik even played the songs in the pre-release days. "Gaane abhi release bhi nahi hue the, but I knew I had done something unusual, mujhe reaction dekhna tha public ka. I played the songs in Ratan Ji's car on 31st December night at Juhu beach. Though the songs hadn't been officially released, people loved them, they were clapping, and wanted to listen more. I loved them so much."

