AP Dhillon's India concert will see Harsh Likhari, Daler Mehndi, Honey Singh and Jazzy B join him on stage

Amid much anticipation around singer AP Dhillon’s upcoming India tour, we have learnt that he would be joined by Punjabi music stars Harsh Likhari, Daler Mehndi, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jazzy B on stage. This is planned as the singer-rapper’s endeavour to pay tribute to Punjabi music. AP Dhillon will be joined onstage by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Daler Mehndi, Harsh Likhari and Jazzy B at his India tour(Photos: Instagram)

A source from the organising team says, “AP wishes to make this tour a community-focussed one, bringing together both established and emerging talent on one platform.”

While there's no official confirmation from the artistes yet, the buzz has already got a lot of traction on social media, with fans expressing excitement for the onstage collaboration. The three-city tour, which starts with Mumbai on December 7, marks Dhillon’s return to India after three years. It will mark his maiden performance in Delhi on December 14, followed by a stop in Chandigarh on December 21.