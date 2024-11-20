AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s painful divorce: Take a peek into their 29-year relationship; how they met and more

Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have announced their divorce after 29 years of marriage. The couple who share three children — son A.R. Ameen and daughters Khatija and Raheema Rahman — made the announcement through their legal representatives on Tuesday. The statement revealed that their decision to separate followed years of emotional strain saying, “On behalf and instruction of Mrs. Saira and her husband renowned musician Allahrakka Rahman (A.R. Rahman), Vandana Shah and Associates issue the following statement regarding the couple's decision to part ways.” AR Rahman and Saira Banu

Despite the deep love they still share, they acknowledged the difficulties that had grown over time saying, “After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship.” Rahman later posted a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), describing the experience as “shattering” and expressing gratitude to friends who have respected their privacy.

Timeline of A.R. Rahman and Saira Banu's relationship

Born in Kutch, Gujarat, in December 1973, Saira Banu is seven years younger than Rahman. She comes from a well-established, culturally rich upper-middle-class family. Apart from being known as Rahman’s wife, Saira is also recognised for her philanthropic work, contributing to causes related to education, healthcare, and community development. While their relationship began with great love and affection, it seems the couple faced ongoing challenges that ultimately led to their decision to separate.

The first meeting (1994)

A.R. Rahman and Saira's story began in a traditional arranged marriage setup. In an old interview, the acclaimed musician revealed that he first felt the urge to marry in 1994. His mother Kareema Beegum and sister Fathima, while visiting a shrine in Chennai, came across Saira’s family. They didn’t know each other but since Saira lived nearby, they struck up a conversation. Rahman first met Saira on his 28th birthday, January 6, 1995, and was struck by her beauty and gentleness. After a brief interaction, they began communicating over the phone, and Rahman eventually asked Saira if she would marry him.

Marriage (1995)

AR Rahman and Saira Banu marriage

The couple tied the knot on March 12, 1995, in Chennai. The ceremony was held in the same building where Rahman would later establish the AM Studios in 2006. Rahman recalled the wedding day, describing the experience of maintaining a fixed smile throughout the ceremony. “I had a fixed smile on my face on my wedding day and at the end of those three hours, I remember every muscle in my face ached,” he said.

Adjusting to each other's families

Since Rahman and Saira came from different cultural backgrounds — Rahman from a South Indian family while Saira was from a Gujarati background — getting used to each other's cultures and families naturally took some time. Although they were deeply in love, the adjustment period was challenging. Rahman’s mother, in particular, was protective of him, and Saira had to navigate the transition into a new family dynamic. “You know it’s always difficult for any family to adjust to anyone new coming into the fold. Like all mothers, my mother was possessive about me and as we all lived together as a joint family, a period of adjustment was necessary. In 1995, my eldest daughter Khatija was born and everything was fine after that,” said Rahman in an interview. They later had two more children: Ameen and Raheema. Rahman frequently speaks about his love for his family and how important they are to him, despite his demanding career.

Through nearly three decades of marriage, the couple maintained a low public profile. Despite the emotional weight of their divorce, both have expressed mutual respect and gratitude for the years they spent together. The couple has requested “privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life.”