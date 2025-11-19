Producer Arbaaz Khan on Dabangg 4: 'We are working on it…'

The Dabangg franchise, headlined by Salman Khan's popular cop character Chulbul Pandey, is set to return. After years of speculation following the release of Dabangg 3 in 2019, producer Arbaaz Khan has confirmed that Dabangg 4 is officially in development. Arbaaz Khan confirms the fourth instalment of Dabangg franchise.

Speaking to Zoom, Arbaaz said, "We are currently working on it. It's something that is in the pipeline, but I don't know the timeline... Everyone keeps asking when Dabangg 4 is going to come, and this is the only honest answer I have right now."

He added that the film will move ahead only after further discussions with Salman: "It is something that Salman and I will discuss and do. I don't know when, but whenever it happens, it'll be something to look forward to."

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Arbaaz and his wife Sshura Khan welcomed their first child, a daughter, earlier this year, and the producer shared the first images of the newborn on Wednesday.

Arbaaz is also father to son Arhaan Khan from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora.