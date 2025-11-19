Producer Arbaaz Khan on Dabangg 4: 'We are working on it…'

The Dabangg franchise, headlined by Salman Khan's popular cop character Chulbul Pandey, is set to return. After years of speculation following the release of Dabangg 3 in 2019, producer Arbaaz Khan has confirmed that Dabangg 4 is officially in development.
Speaking to Zoom, Arbaaz said, "We are currently working on it. It's something that is in the pipeline, but I don't know the timeline... Everyone keeps asking when Dabangg 4 is going to come, and this is the only honest answer I have right now."
He added that the film will move ahead only after further discussions with Salman: "It is something that Salman and I will discuss and do. I don't know when, but whenever it happens, it'll be something to look forward to."
Meanwhile, on the personal front, Arbaaz and his wife Sshura Khan welcomed their first child, a daughter, earlier this year, and the producer shared the first images of the newborn on Wednesday.
Arbaaz is also father to son Arhaan Khan from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora.