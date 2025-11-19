Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan share first glimpses of newborn daughter Sipaara: ‘The tiniest hands and feet but…’

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have unveiled the first images of their newborn daughter, Sipaara Khan, delighting fans across social media. The couple, who welcomed their baby girl on October 5, shared the photographs on Wednesday, offering a tender look into their life as new parents. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan shared intimate moments with their baby Sipaara on Instagram.

Shhura, Arbaaz share first glimpses of Sipaara

The pictures capture intimate moments with the newborn. In one of the pictures, Arbaaz and Sshura are gently holding Sipaara’s tiny feet, and another frame shows the baby clutching her father’s thumb. Alongside the images, the couple wrote, “The tiniest hands and feet, but the biggest part of our heart #sipaarakhan.”

The announcement quickly drew warm wishes from fans and industry colleagues, as well as well-wishers. Actor Gauhar Khan commented, "May Allah bless u". Maheep Kapoor shared a lot of red hearts. A fan wrote, "Mashallah may Allah bless her with the best in Dunia. (May Allah bless her with all the best in this world)". Another well-wisher commented, "Eagerly waiting to see this miraculous angel "

Arbaaz and Sshura's relationship

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s relationship blossomed quietly, away from the public eye, before they made it official. The couple reportedly met through mutual connections and grew close over time. It led to a simple and intimate wedding ceremony in late 2023. Sipaara was born on 5 October, marking a moment of immense joy for Arbaaz and Sshura as they embraced parenthood together for the first time. Before welcoming Sipaara, Arbaaz Khan was already a father to his older son, Arhaan Khan, whom he shares with his former wife, Malaika Arora.

Arbaaz's latest projects

Arbaaz Khan currently has several projects in the pipeline. One of his most anticipated releases is the supernatural thriller Kaal Trighori, directed by Nitin Vaidya. He also stars in Raja Mantri Chor Sipahi, an action thriller by Gabriel Vats. Arbaaz is part of Section 108, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra, where he plays a sophisticated businessman in this Rasikh Khan–helmed drama.