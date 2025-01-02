Armie Hammer opens up on sex scandal; admits he practised tying up partners using mannequins

Disgraced Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has opened up about the scandal that derailed his acting career. The Call Me By Your Name star, ostracised by Hollywood following allegations of rape and claims of sharing violent, cannibalistic fantasies, has denied any criminal wrongdoing, though he admitted to cheating on his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, 42. While investigated for sexual assault by the LAPD, no charges were filed. Armie Hammer will be seen in Frontier Crucible alongside William H. Macy

Hammer, now living in what he describes as a “tiny-ass apartment,” has turned to podcasting and is attempting a career revival. Speaking on comedians Christina Pazsitzy and Tom Segura’s Your Mom’s House podcast on Wednesday, he reflected on how his scandal dominated headlines during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The world seemed like it was falling apart, and people were just deeply unhappy with their own lives,” Hammer explained. “And then this salacious story comes around where this actor wants to murder and eat people. And all of a sudden, everyone's like, 'Oh, this is so much more fun to focus on than the fact that I can't leave my living room.'”

He added, “And then stories kept coming out and kept coming out and kept coming out,” comparing his situation to an anecdote Pazsitzy shared about her husband, Segura. Hammer suggested that out-of-context remarks, particularly intimate ones, could unfairly paint anyone as abusive.

Hammer also addressed his sexual preferences, admitting he practised tying up partners on a mannequin and was drawn to a sense of possession. “I like the idea that you are so completely mine. Yeah. I can do whatever I want, and you love it because you know you're mine,” he said.

However, he acknowledged his behaviour was often rooted in unhealthy impulses. “There are aspects of my behaviour that I think were coming from maybe not the healthiest place,” he admitted. “Then there were aspects of my behaviour that were just expressions of my own sexuality.”

Hammer confessed to using relationships as a means to inflate his ego. “People were my bags of dope with skin on it. Having people want to have s*x with me, having s*x with people… it gave me a sense of power and validation,” he revealed, admitting he often left partners feeling “sucked into this tornado” before abruptly moving on.

Reflecting on his children, Harper and Ford, he expressed concerns about their future perspectives on him: “I’m well aware that my daughter and son are gonna get to a certain point where they then do therapy, and then they go, 'I hate my dad, too.'”

Despite his struggles, Hammer is optimistic, sharing that he recently filmed Frontier Crucible alongside William H. Macy. “I wouldn’t say I’m back, [but] I’m working,” he said.

While Hammer remains a divisive figure, his candidness about his actions and their consequences suggests a man grappling with his past while cautiously hoping for a fresh start in both his personal life and career.