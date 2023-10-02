Armin van Buuren wants to try local cuisine this time in India, as he returns to perform

He’s one of the biggest DJs in the world- but Armin van Buuren is a fan of India, and playing here. All set to visit the country again, he tells us, “I’m thrilled to be back in India for a tour. It’s been a while for sure; I think the last time I was in India was for Sunburn in Goa in 2021 and Electronic Family in 2017 before that. Every memory I have of touring in India is great and I can’t wait to make even more memories here. It had been a long time since I was last in India, and I love the crowd and culture. So when I got the chance to tour in India again, I jumped at the opportunity.” DJ Armin van Buuren is in India to perform in cities such as Mumbai.

His weekly radio show, A State of Trance is tuned into by millions of listeners, and he has been ranked the number one DJ in the world too in the past by a DJ magazine. But the profession itself has come a longway in terms of how seriously it is taken by people.

It is not just merely mixing two songs together. “No, it surely wasn’t as big as it was today, mostly because dance music’s popularity was only a fraction of what it is today,” tells us Duren, adding that one misconception people still have.

“I think a lot of people still underestimate how taxing, both physically and mentally, it can be for a DJ to tour the world. Of course, it definitely has its charm and beautiful moments. But some people tend to forget that it also involves little sleep, endless traveling and sometimes even loneliness,” admits the 46-year-old.

Now that he will back to India, what’s on his bucket list this time which he couldn’t on his previous visits? “I’d love to try out some more of the local cuisine, so I hope I’ll have some time to try out a few restaurants I haven’t been to yet,” he promises.

