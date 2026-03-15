As Alia Bhatt enjoys her birthday in Hong Kong with Raha-Ranbir Kapoor, let’s revisit her surprise proposal; video

Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood’s most popular and adored actors, is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. On this special occasion, the birthday girl is reportedly vacationing in Hong Kong with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha. A cute video of the star couple walking around the streets, holding their darling daughter’s hands, recently went viral on social media. Well, as Alia celebrates her special day with her loved ones, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit a sweet memory from the birthday girl and her Prince Charming RK’s real-life fairytale romance — the surprise proposal. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Hong Kong with Raha; their proposal

In 2022, after dating for over 5 long years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in an intimate ceremony at their Bandra home. The couple have always kept their personal life private. However, later that year on Karan Johar’s chat show, Alia revealed how RK proposed to her in Maasai Mara, Kenya. The actor shared, “In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it for a very long time but then there were so many pandemic delays, that we decided we won't talk about it. We'll just go with feeling. And that's exactly what he did. He didn't tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place, Maasai Mara.”

She went on to share, “What I didn't expect was that he planted our guide to take pictures also. So after everything was over, I was still dealing with the shock and I was emotional and he showed me pictures. And I was like, ‘You managed to take pictures’, because he knows how much pictures mean to me.” Revealing her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh’s reaction to the proposal picture, Alia shared, “I tell you the story when I showed him the pictures, He was like…Haww! (shocking reaction). He started crying.” Alia went on to add, “He had tears in his eyes.”