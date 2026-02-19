As veteran writer Salim Khan recovers, Shah Rukh Khan says: ‘I am who I am because of Salim Khan’
As veteran writer Salim Khan recovers in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after a minor brain haemorrhage, an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan is going viral
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of actor Salman Khan, is currently recovering at Lilavati Hospital after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage on February 17. Doctors confirmed that the 90-year-old writer underwent a small procedure and has been placed on ventilator support.
On Wednesday, Dr Jalil D Parkar, who is treating Salim, told reporters, “There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer.”
‘I am Shah Rukh Khan today because of Salim Khan…’
As news of Salim Khan’s hospitalisation spread, an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan resurfaced, one in which the superstar expressed deep gratitude toward the veteran writer and his family.
In a 2018 interaction with IANS, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I am Shah Rukh Khan today because of Salim Khan.” The actor recalled how the Khan family welcomed him when he first arrived in Mumbai as an unknown struggler. “The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman Khan’s place, where Salim Khan ji supported me a lot. It is because of them I have become ‘Shah Rukh Khan’.”
Before becoming one of India’s biggest film stars, SRK began his career in television in the late 1980s and made his Bollywood debut with the 1992 film Deewana.
When Sooraj Pancholi spoke about the Khan family’s generosity
The warmth of the Khan household is something many in the film industry remember. Actor Sooraj Pancholi once told Instant Bollywood that the family’s home at Galaxy Apartments was always open to guests.
“Their Galaxy house was always open. Anyone who wanted to come could come. No lock, always open. You could just push it anytime and walk right in. You could open their fridge and eat whatever you want,” Pancholi said, describing the generosity that Salim Khan extended to everyone, from young actors to close friends.
Family gathers at hospital
Following his recent health setback, the entire Khan family has been by Salim Khan’s side at Lilavati Hospital. His wives, Salma Khan and Helen, along with son Salman Khan, were spotted visiting him on Wednesday.
Reports earlier suggested that Salim experienced dizziness caused by a sudden spike in blood pressure, leading to internal bleeding on the right side of his brain. Doctors have since clarified that his condition remains stable and that recovery is progressing well.
