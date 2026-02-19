As veteran writer Salim Khan recovers, Shah Rukh Khan says: ‘I am who I am because of Salim Khan’

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of actor Salman Khan, is currently recovering at Lilavati Hospital after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage on February 17. Doctors confirmed that the 90-year-old writer underwent a small procedure and has been placed on ventilator support. Salim Khan with Shah Rukh Khan On Wednesday, Dr Jalil D Parkar, who is treating Salim, told reporters, “There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer.” ‘I am Shah Rukh Khan today because of Salim Khan…’ As news of Salim Khan’s hospitalisation spread, an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan resurfaced, one in which the superstar expressed deep gratitude toward the veteran writer and his family.

In a 2018 interaction with IANS, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I am Shah Rukh Khan today because of Salim Khan.” The actor recalled how the Khan family welcomed him when he first arrived in Mumbai as an unknown struggler. “The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman Khan’s place, where Salim Khan ji supported me a lot. It is because of them I have become ‘Shah Rukh Khan’.” Before becoming one of India’s biggest film stars, SRK began his career in television in the late 1980s and made his Bollywood debut with the 1992 film Deewana.