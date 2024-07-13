Asha Negi on speculation about her dating life: I am happily single

Actor Asha Negi, known for her role in the TV show Pavitra Rishta, addresses the ongoing speculation about her personal life following her breakup with co-star Rithvik Dhanjani in 2020 after seven years of dating. Despite persistent comments from fans urging them to reconcile, Negi asserts her current relationship status, stating, “For all my curious fans, I am single and quite happy like that. I am living my life, growing and evolving. It’s going good. The focus is on work and myself. Both personally and professionally, I don’t like being in one comfort zone, I want to keep growing.” Asha Negi talks about her dating life

The 34-year-old, who has over two million Instagram followers, says she recognises the scrutiny she faces regarding her dating life, and stresses on the importance of taking breaks from social media for personal clarity. “Ab toh aadat ho chuki hai,” she says adding, “Earlier, it used to bother me but now I have just become used to it. There are times when I don’t want to interact with anybody and be off social media. I give myself that freedom. I don’t put myself under the pressure of being seen all the time or being on social media all the time. Whenever I want to clear my head, I take some time off,” Negi shares.

Regarding the pressures of maintaining a social media presence as an actor, Negi says one must “try to benefit from it rather than crib”. “Yes, social media ka baggage actor ki life mein ab aagaya hain. But, the best you can do is make the most of it. How beautiful were the olden times when there was no social media, but ab hain toh kuch benefits bhi hain, one can just try to focus on that.”

Speaking about her career, Negi, who transitioned from television to OTT, tells us that some still typecast her. “People don’t say that on the face but you still carry that ‘TV’ baggage with you, especially after you have been a household name. People still call me by Purvi’s name (her character in Pavitra Rishta) and I am extremely proud because it got me where I am today,” Negi says adding, “ but people are a still a little hesitant sometimes.”

Recently seen in the web series Industry, which offer a genuine peek into the complexities of the entertainment industry, Negi, who played the role of Sanya Sen, says she found the role cathartic. “I could resonate with many aspects of an actor’s life that mirror my own journey. Industry insiders are also finding connections with the series, while those outside the industry are discovering its secrets,” she ends.