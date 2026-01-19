Asin’s husband Rahul Sharma shares unseen pics on their 10th wedding anniversary: ‘She’s the incredible co-founder…’

Former actor Asin ruled hearts with her versatile performances and unmatchable charm for 14 long years, with films such as Ghajini (2008), Ready (2011) and Housefull 2 (2012). But she retired from acting after getting married to Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in January 2016. Asin and Rahul tied the knot in a Christian wedding ceremony followed by a Hindu wedding ceremony. In 2017, Asin and Rahul welcomed their daughter Arin into the world. Ever since then, Asin has been away from the spotlight. Well, today on their wedding anniversary, Rahul shared unseen pics of his beautiful wife.

Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma took to his official social media handle to celebrate his 10th wedding anniversary with Asin. Along with a cute candid of Asin in her white wedding dress, and an unseen picture of the love birds, Rahul shared, “10 blissful years… She’s the incredible co-founder of everything that matters in my life, and I’m fortunate to be cast as a co-star in hers! Happy 10th anniversary, my love. May you run our home and my heart like a high-growth startup, and I show up on the set of your life everyday. Here’s to an incredible future together🥂.”

Interestingly, it was Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar who played cupid in Asin and Rahul’s love story. Revealing the story on YouTuber Raj Shamani’s podcast, Rahul had shared, “Of course, cupid was our great friend Akshay Kumar. We were going for an India vs Pakistan match, there was his movie coming up which was Housefull (2) and she was acting in the movie. Then Akshay said there's this movie coming, we want to promote the movie and since Micromax was the sponsor of Asia cup, it was happening in Dhaka, Bangladesh.” Rahul fondly remembered, “Then (after the event) he (Akshay) gave her (Asin) number to me and my number to her. Because he felt, you know, there is something common in both of us, we both come from the same value, background and that's why.”

We wish Rahul and Asin a happy anniversary!